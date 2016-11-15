Colin Kaepernick has never registered to vote in any election, records show

0:29 SIUE unity march gets underway Pause

1:25 Students, teachers march in SIUE unity rally

3:26 SIUE student wants to help preserve black history, culture

1:39 Mark Eckert discusses possible facelift for Shopland

1:14 Tammy the cat is good with kids and would make a great addition to your family

2:39 Newly-elected St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

1:44 Man nearly burned inside of exploding car, escapes inferno

1:33 Firefighters respond to blaze at home near Belleville

1:20 Triple stabbing murders at Belleville salon get charges 11 years later