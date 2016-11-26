Clinton campaign will join recount effort in Wisconsin

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:29 Tour the secret Cold War-era tunnels under Lindenwood-Belleville

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

0:47 Shopper: Crowds smaller this year

1:02 Christkindlmarkt opens in Belleville

0:50 Mall shopper says the crowds aren't bad this year

1:24 Spending birthday money on Black Friday

1:43 Shopping at Best Buy in Fairview Heights on Black Friday