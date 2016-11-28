Trump turns to a private-sector Texan as a potential Cabinet pick

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:29 Tour the secret Cold War-era tunnels under Lindenwood-Belleville

0:40 Pair of elves hang lights in the metro-east

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

2:26 These are this year's top tech gifts

1:02 Christkindlmarkt opens in Belleville

2:02 Retired Illinois State Police officer talks about his family's history in law enforcement

0:53 Fire reported at Ruby Tuesday in Fairview Heights

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card