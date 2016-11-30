Missouri Rep. Cleaver voted to re-elect Pelosi, but sees future in Tim Ryan

3:17 O'Fallon alderman wants to be mayor Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:47 MetroLink riders react to Monday shooting

0:48 Police on the scene of shooting outside of Cahokia Walmart

1:03 Police investigate shooting scene at Cahokia Walmart

0:39 Police chief speaks about officer-involved shooting at Cahokia Walmart

1:21 O'Fallon City Clerk wants to be mayor

1:40 State champion high school football team comes home as heroes

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card