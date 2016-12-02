House Science Committee tweets Breitbart article denying global warming

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:45 St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen returns after six-game injury absence

1:40 State champion high school football team comes home as heroes

0:48 Police on the scene of shooting outside of Cahokia Walmart

1:03 Police investigate shooting scene at Cahokia Walmart

2:40 St. Clair County officials swearing-in

0:47 Car crashes into lobby of phone store

0:39 Police chief speaks about officer-involved shooting at Cahokia Walmart