What it’s like in the lobby of Trump Tower when the circus comes to town?

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:02 Christkindlmarkt opens in Belleville

1:40 State champion high school football team comes home as heroes

0:40 Pair of elves hang lights in the metro-east

3:17 O'Fallon alderman wants to be mayor

2:40 St. Clair County officials swearing-in

2:42 East St. Louis plans to recognize 100th anniversary of 1917 race riots