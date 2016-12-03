Pence’s new neighbors welcome him with gay pride flags

0:48 Breakfast with Santa benefits kids in need Pause

0:20 7-year-old loves his new toy

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:12 Scenes from the Gingerbread 5k run/walk in Belleville

2:02 Retired Illinois State Police officer talks about his family's history in law enforcement

1:35 Two charged for shooting MetroLink rider

0:57 Chester Police officer killed in crash during pursuit

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

2:42 East St. Louis plans to recognize 100th anniversary of 1917 race riots