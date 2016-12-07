Trump takes to Twitter to blast union leader who had criticized Carrier deal

Another day, another Twitter blast from President-elect Donald Trump.
Trump took to social media Wednesday evening to criticize Chuck Jones, a union leader. Jones has criticized Trump’s much-publicized deal with Carrier to keep manufacturing jobs in Indiana rather than move to Mexico. The deal included $7 million in state tax incentives.
Jones told The Washington Post that Trump “lied his a-- off,” accusing him of inflating the number of jobs being saved. Jones said 730 production jobs would remain and 550 people would lose their jobs. Trump touted more than 1,000 saved jobs.
“Trump and Pence, they pulled a dog and pony show on the numbers,” he said.
Jones also appeared on CNN on Wednesday evening, shortly before Trump’s tweets.
Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers. No wonder companies flee country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016
If United Steelworkers 1999 was any good, they would have kept those jobs in Indiana. Spend more time working-less time talking. Reduce dues— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2016
United Steelworkers 1999 represents workers at Carrier’s Indianapolis plant.
In March, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence — before he was chosen to join Trump’s presidential ticket — met with Jones to help save the Carrier jobs.
Jones told The Washington Post he had received death threats after Trump’s tweets.
Just talked to Chuck: "He needs to worry about getting his cabinet filled and leave me the hell alone."https://t.co/f3OvWrYfSn— Danielle Paquette (@DPAQreport) December 8, 2016
Chuck, a union leader in Indianapolis, says he is now getting death threats. https://t.co/f3OvWrYfSn— Danielle Paquette (@DPAQreport) December 8, 2016
In recent days, Trump threatened to cancel a contract with Boeing for a new Air Force One on Twitter. Boeing’s stock fell nearly $2 per share after the tweet before returning to pre-tweet levels.
Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016
Comments