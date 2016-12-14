Candidates push back at claims of Russian impact on elections

1:58 People pack the American Legion in Nashville hoping for a winning ticket Pause

0:39 Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles

1:48 McKendree Athletic Hall of Famer attends his final Bearcats basketball game

1:08 Prosecutor: Murder suspect planned another killing behind bars

0:58 Belleville mayor and other candidates petition for election

1:38 Firefighters contain structure fire near Belleville

2:20 Military Dad returns and surprises his kids at Althoff game

2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000

3:16 Collinsville student working to raise $3,000 to attend leadership conference