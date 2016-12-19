Trump Transparency Project aims to block Treasury, Commerce appointments

A liberal group Monday launched the Trump Transparency Project, a campaign to try to halt the confirmations of President-elect Donald Trump’s treasury and commerce secretaries, who it claims would hurt the middle class.
Allied Progress unveiled a new website, TrumpTransparency.org, with research on Steven Mnuchin, nominated for treasury secretary, Wilbur Ross, nominated for commerce secretary and Todd Ricketts, nominated for deputy commerce secretary.
“Steven Mnuchin, Wilbur Ross and Todd Ricketts represent the Wall Street insiders and billionaire class that candidate Trump attacked relentlessly throughout the campaign,” Allied Progress Executive Director Karl Frisch said.
Allied Progress, which launched in 2015, has targeted the payday lending industry and those trying to weaken the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
