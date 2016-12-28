NC GOP leader shows off an AK-style rifle ‘Christmas gift.’ Some aren’t impressed.

0:41 O'Fallon senior hopes to curb elder abuse, domestic violence Pause

1:05 Former East St. Louis Flyers star Darius Miles' belongings go to auction

3:18 Woman, pastor talk about 'Christmas miracle' on state Route 163

1:13 Cops spend 3 days, friends spend 6 minutes and find body

1:12 O'Fallon student has passion for singing

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:46 Bailey Cakes and Afterwords Books to switch buildings

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty