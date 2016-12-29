Matt Drudge suggests US government behind cyberattack on ‘Drudge Report’

0:27 Tanker car derailment at refinery Pause

1:04 Edwardsville vs McCluer North at Holiday Classic

1:36 O'Fallon advances at Centralia Holiday Tournament

3:44 Lancers coach, guard discuss Prairie Farms Holiday Classic loss

0:58 Belleville East battles Decatur Eisenhower

0:36 Firefighters battle Marissa structure fire on Christmas Eve

3:53 Our War: Marine wounded on Iwo Jima proudest of helping Guam natives

1:57 Ron and Ellen Beckmann win Queen of Hearts raffle in Nashville

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville