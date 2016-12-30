Highland school board candidate faces petition objections

Two objections have been filed in the school board races in Highland, but only one will proceed to a hearing.
Candidates Aaron Schuster and John Hipskind both faced objections to their petitions to run for the Highland District 5 school board, according to Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza.
However, since then Schuster has withdrawn his candidacy, she said, so only the Hipskind challenge will proceed to a hearing. It was scheduled to take place Friday.
The objections were filed by incumbents Duane Clark and Renee Friedell, who are eachrunning for re-election in the same race.
No other objections have been filed in Madison County races for the April election.
During the last electoral season, there were multiple objections filed in countywide and local races as well as the county property tax referendum, some of which were appealed up to higher courts.
