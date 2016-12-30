The latest Texan who could be agriculture secretary would diversify Trump’s Cabinet

1:03 Fundraising effort underway for nonprofit that helps teens Pause

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

2:08 McKendree athletic director talks about honoring member of school's Athletic Hall of Fame

1:48 McKendree Athletic Hall of Famer attends his final Bearcats basketball game

1:59 Belleville West advances to Centralia tourney title game

2:08 The Sandwich Shop leaves a legacy in Collinsville

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:11 Maroons advance to Centralia Tourney semifinal