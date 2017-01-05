Is Kris Kobach’s immigration policy too much even for Trump?

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder Pause

1:04 Snow falls in the metro-east

0:27 A bald eagle takes flight near Breese

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

3:15 Save extra seeds for next year's garden (and many to come)

1:48 O'Fallon basketball rolls to conference win over East

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:41 A behind the scenes look at Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate's peppermint bark