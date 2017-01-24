Senate committee approves Haley for UN ambassador

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday approved the nomination of South Carolina Republican Gov. Nikki Haley to be the ambassador to the U.N.
Haley, who has no foreign policy experience was approved by the committee and her nomination will now be sent to the full Senate for a vote, where she is expected to be confirmed.
Haley’s approval comes a day after the same committee approved the nomination of former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of state. His nomination passed on party lines, with all 11 Republicans voting in favor and the committee’s 10 Democrats opposing Tillerson. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who during his confirmation hearing harshly questioned Tillerson on Russia and human rights around the world cast the deciding vote after publicly wavering on whether he would support the businessman.
