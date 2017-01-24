This is who President Trump has met with so far

In his first week as president, Donald Trump has received members of Congress and business leaders as he tries to advance his agenda and sketch out priorities for his administration. Here is a list of those who he has met with so far:
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- Automobile industry leaders, including Ford CEO Mark Fields, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne and former Missouri governor Matt Blunt, who runs the trade association American Automotive Policy Council.
- CIA director Mike Pompeo, who was confirmed by the Senate Monday night.
- Senate leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary committee. McConnell and Trump are scheduled to meet privately afterward.
Monday, Jan. 23
- Business leaders, including Klaus-Christian Kleinfeld of Arconic; Wendell Weeks of Corning; Michael Dell of Dell Technologies; Andrew Liveris of Dow Chemical; Mark Fields of Ford; Mark Sutton of International Paper; Alex Gorsky of Johnson & Johnson; Marillyn A. Hewson of Lockheed Martin; Elon Musk of Tesla Motors and SpaceX; Kevin Plank of Under Armour; Mario Longhi Filho of United States Steel and Jeff Fettig of Whirlpool.
- Union and labor leaders, including Sean McGarvey for North America's Building Trades Unions; Terry O'Sullivan for Laborers' International Union of North America; Joseph Sellers, Stephen Dodd and Gary MAsino of the sheet metal union SMART; Doug McCarron, Frank Spencer and Thomas Flynn of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Mark McManus, of the plumbing and welding group United Association. Local union leaders, including Mark Coles of the Ironworkers, Local 5; Donald Mullins, Steamfitters United Association, Local 602; Telma Mata, Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers, Local 24 and Mark Uzarowski, United Association, Local 5 were also in attendance.
- Congressional leaders, including Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Speaker Paul Ryan during a reception. Ryan and Trump also had a private meeting.
Trump is also scheduled to receive UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday — she will be the first foreign leader to visit the White House during Trump’s presidency.
Comments