Now happening at the March for Life: Anti-abortion activists celebrate new Trump era

WASHINGTON As thousands gathered at the Washington Monument Friday morning, Brenna Lewis from Lexington, Kentucky handed out “I Am The Pro-Life Generation” signs and described the start of President Donald Trump’s tenure as the kickoff to a “Super Bowl” for people working to end abortions.
“It feels different. For the first time, the administration is on our side,” Lewis said. “This is like the Super Bowl for the pro-life movement.”
Lewis, age 22, was on the National Mall just a few hours before the 44th annual March for Life rally was expected to begin around noon. She’s a full-time employee with Students for Life of America – a national organization that provides training, resources and support for anti-abortion college and high school student groups.
This is her eighth time attending the national march, which organizers say will draw tens of thousands to the nation’s capital. The march begins at the Washington Monument following a musical rally and guest speakers, and concludes at the Supreme Court around 3 p.m. Friday, depending on crowd size.
Lewis was particularly excited for the day’s headline speakers: Vice President Mike Pence and top Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. Pence makes history as the first sitting vice president to attend the march and speak to activists in person. In years past, Republican presidents have called-in to the conference.
On Friday morning, Trump tweeted he’s in “full support” of the March for Life.
Trump wrote: “The #MarchForLife is so important. To all of you marching --- you have my full support!”
On the campaign trail, Trump was “bold” and seems to be a champion for protecting unborn babies, said Barbara Holt in a phone interview with McClatchy as she rode a train from North Carolina to Washington, D.C., early Friday morning. Holt is president of the North Carolina Right to Life organization.
“He called out Hillary Clinton during the whole election cycle,” Holt, from Elon, N.C., said.
With Republicans in control of Congress and the White House, Holt said she’s expecting multiple victories with anti-abortion legislation. And, at the state level, her organization is gearing up to push the N.C. General Assembly on a vote to restrict certain types of abortion procedures. The particular legislation Holt will lobby for is a type of bill commonly referred to as a “dismemberment abortion” ban.
Around the National Mall Friday, police and security presence was light but March for Life organizers told attendees to expect “airport-like” security screenings near the rally-point. Pence’s late-Thursday addition to the speaker lineup likely increased security precautions.
Lewis said she expects counter protesters, too, as anti-Trump demonstrators try to hold onto the momentum they built by amassing half a million people on the mall for the Women’s March the day after the inauguration.
Lewis said she was confronted at that march on Jan. 21 and was spit on.
“I’ve never heard ‘F-U’ directed at me so many times,” Lewis said of the experience.
Abortion rights activists were a core part of the coaltion that organized the Women’s March and sister rallies nationwide. Some Students for Life anti-abortion groups reported they were not allowed to officially join the Women’s March but sporadic “pro-life” signs were visible throughout the crowd.
Like the Women’s March, the March for Life brings together people from around the country.
Steve Hoff, of Charlotte, N.C., brought 80 students from Charlotte Christian School. He said the 2017 March for Life is special because Trump and Pence have vowed to appoint a conservative Supreme Court justice who will overturn Roe v. Wade.
“Donald Trump is on the verge of appointing a pro-life Supreme Court justice,” Hoff said. “So it is much more exciting for us to be here.”
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
William Douglas: 202-383-6026, @williamgdouglas
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
