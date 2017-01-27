In 25th year, Patty Murray has new role: Playing defense, fighting ‘swamp creatures’

Sen. Patty Murray had big hopes for her 25th year as a senator. None of them involved playing defense.
The Washington state Democrat thought her friend and former colleague, Hillary Clinton, would be president. And she figured she’d be in perfect position to help increase the minimum wage, improve health care, make college more affordable and pass bills mandating family and sick leave.
Instead, Murray has had a busy January battling a collection of billionaires and big “swamp creatures.” That’s how the former pre-school teacher describes most of the Cabinet nominees appointed by GOP President Donald Trump.
“Obviously, I was disappointed in the (election) results because I now do not have a partner in the White House that shares the same goals,” Murray said in an interview. “So the role has shifted.”
It has been a high-profile role for Murray, 66, who won a fifth term in a landslide in November after raising $13 million for her race.
As the top Democrat on the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, she’s received plenty of national attention for leading the opposition against three of Trump’s most controversial nominees: his picks to lead the departments of Health and Human Services, Education, and Labor.
So far, Murray has taken center stage in grilling Georgia Republican Rep. Tom Price, Trump’s pick to lead Health and Human Services, and Michigan philanthropist and GOP donor Betsy DeVos to run the Department of Education.
And next she’ll turn her sights on fast-food executive Andrew Puzder, who’s set to appear before the committee on Thursday.
Murray said that she wants to hear from employees who worked for Puzder, the head of CKE Restaurants Inc., which owns Hardee’s. She said he has built a record that “would make the challenges working families face today even worse,” noting his opposition to increasing the minimum wage and granting workers greater access to paid sick leave.
“He is going to have to explain in detail his vision to protect and to expand opportunities for workers,” Murray said.
She also wants a second hearing for DeVos to examine a “massive web of investments” that she said have been hard to track.
Murray said that DeVos was “very ill-prepared and didn’t know basic questions about education” at the first hearing, leading Murray to question whether she’s equipped to advise the president. Democrats have submitted a list of more than 800 questions for DeVos to answer.
“We need somebody with knowledge. … Don’t we want somebody there that knows what they’re talking about?” Murray asked.
Murray’s strongest criticism has been aimed at Price, a longtime proponent of scrapping the Affordable Care Act passed by Congress in 2010.
800 The number of questions that Senate Democrats have submitted to Betsy DeVos, President Trump’s nominee to run the Department of Education
Addressing Price at his confirmation hearing, Murray said: “Your own proposals would cause millions of people to lose coverage, force many to pay more for their care, and leave people with pre-existing conditions vulnerable to insurance companies rejecting them or charging them more.”
Murray’s profile is rising as she climbs the seniority ladder on Capitol Hill. After the election, Senate Democrats elevated her to the No. 3 leadership post. And she now ranks ninth overall in seniority among the 100 senators.
“She really is our leader, leading us in this fight,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, regarded by many as a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, said at a recent health-care event. “It’s a fight to protect what we stand for.”
Republican leaders say Murray and other prominent Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, are just trying to delay votes and force Trump to wait longer than President Barack Obama to get his Cabinet in place.
“There’s just simply no excuse for this. … This is simply attempting to litigate or relitigate the election,” Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn told reporters this week. “Our Democratic friends need to get over the fact that this election is over.”
At a media briefing at the Capitol, GOP Sen. John Thune of South Dakota said Democrats are “playing political games” but that the Republican-led Senate will ultimately prevail.
“The president won an election,” Thune said. “He deserves to get his people in place. … But they will get there eventually.”
Murray dismissed the criticism, noting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky wouldn’t even allow a hearing for Obama’s Supreme Court nominee last year. She said the new Congress has only been in session for three weeks and that Democrats want to make sure that the nominees are properly vetted.
“We are trying to get the questions answered,” Murray said.
The Senate so far has approved four of Trump’s nominees: United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley as ambassador, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA chief Mike Pompeo.
Murray voted for three of the four nominees, opposing Pompeo. She said the U.S. “must continue to work to strike the right balance between national security and civil liberties” and that Pompeo’s record “gave me serious pause.”
Murray said she has yet to decide how she’ll vote on Price, DeVos and Puzder, but added: “I am not impressed yet, I can put it that way.”
Murray’s not impressed with Trump, either, saying it was “difficult” to attend his inauguration last week.
At a news conference with other Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill, she said Trump “is building an administration that looks a whole lot like himself,” one filled with “Wall Street bankers, billionaires, millionaires, friends, insiders, campaign contributors, and cronies.”
“He said he was going to drain the swamp,” Murray said. “But he seems to think the way to do that is by filling it with even bigger swamp creatures. … We’re going to stand up and fight for the families we represent.
Murray, who marched in Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., an event that drew a half-million people, said Trump has reignited the women’s movement.
In the interview, Murray said she was “absolutely disgusted” when the Washington Post in October released a video that showed Trump boasting years ago that, as a star, he could “do anything” to women, even “grab them by the pussy.”
“In fact, to this day I cannot believe that people didn’t take to heart what message that was sending to young girls everywhere,” Murray said. “It’s embarrassing. It’s horrible. And it’s not what we want.”
But she said Trump has made it clear where he stands on women’s issues by trying to get rid of Obamacare and funding for Planned Parenthood and by reinstating a ban on federal funding for international health groups that provide counseling to women on family planning issues, including abortion.
“It just feels like this is an agenda where we are faced with an onslaught from a man who said clearly that he could do whatever he wanted to with women,” Murray said. “Well, his agenda appears to be doing that, and I am very offended by that.”
Lesley Clark contributed to this report.
Senate seniority list: 115th Congress
Now in her 25th year, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., ranks ninth in seniority in the U.S. Senate in the new Congress.
Rank
Senator
Date Service Began
1
Patrick J. Leahy, D-VT
Jan. 3, 1975
2
Orrin G. Hatch, R-UT
Jan. 3, 1977
3
Thad Cochran, R-MS
Dec. 27, 1978
4
Charles E. Grassley, R-IA
Jan. 3, 1981
5
Mitch McConnell, R-KY
Jan. 3, 1985
6
Richard C. Shelby, R-AL
Jan. 3, 1987
7
John McCain, R-AZ
Jan. 3, 1987
8
Dianne Feinstein, D-CA
Nov. 4, 1992
9
Patty Murray, D-WA
Jan. 3, 1993
10
James M. Inhofe, R-OK
Nov. 16, 1994
11
Ron Wyden, D-OR
Feb. 6, 1996
12
Pat Roberts, R-KS
Jan. 3, 1997
13
Richard J. Durbin, D-IL
Jan. 3, 1997
14
Jack Reed, D-RI
Jan. 3, 1997
15
Jeff Sessions, R-AL
Jan. 3, 1997
16
Susan Collins, R-ME
Jan. 3, 1997
17
Michael B. Enzi, R-WY
Jan. 3, 1997
18
Charles E. Schumer, D-NY
Jan. 3, 1999
19
Michael D. Crapo, R-ID
Jan. 3, 1999
20
Bill Nelson, D-FL
Jan. 3, 2001
21
Thomas R. Carper, D-DE
Jan. 3, 2001
22
Debbie Stabenow, D-MI
Jan. 3, 2001
23
Maria Cantwell, D-WA
Jan. 3, 2001
24
Lisa Murkowski, R-AK
Dec. 20, 2002
25
Lindsey Graham, R-SC
Jan. 3, 2003
26
Lamar Alexander, R-TN
Jan. 3, 2003
27
John Cornyn, R-TX
Dec. 2, 2002*
28
Richard M. Burr, R-NC
Jan. 3, 2005
29
John Thune, R-SD
Jan. 3, 2005
30
Johnny Isakson, R-GA
Jan. 3, 2005
31
Robert Menendez, D-NJ
Jan. 18, 2006
32
Benjamin L. Cardin, D-MD
Jan. 3, 2007
33
Bernie Sanders, I-VT
Jan. 3, 2007
34
Sherrod Brown, D-OH
Jan. 3, 2007
35
Bob Casey, D-PA
Jan. 3, 2007
36
Bob Corker, R-TN
Jan. 3, 2007
37
Claire McCaskill, D-MO
Jan. 3, 2007
38
Amy Klobuchar, D-MN
Jan. 3, 2007
39
Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI
Jan. 3, 2007
40
Jon Tester, D-MT
Jan. 3, 2007
41
John A. Barrasso, R-WY
June 22, 2007
42
Roger Wicker, R-MS
Dec. 31, 2007
43
Tom Udall, D-NM
Jan. 3, 2009
44
Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH
Jan. 3, 2009
45
Mark Warner, D-VA
Jan. 3, 2009
46
Jim Risch, R-ID
Jan. 3, 2009
47
Jeff Merkley, D-OR
Jan. 3, 2009
48
Michael Bennet, D-CO
Jan. 22, 2009
49
Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY
Jan. 27, 2009
50
Al Franken, D-MN
Jul. 7, 2009
51
Joe Manchin, D-WV
Nov. 15, 2010
52
Chris Coons, D-DE
Nov. 15, 2010
53
Roy Blunt, R-MO
Jan. 3, 2011
54
Jerry Moran, R-KS
Jan. 3, 2011
55
Rob Portman, R-OH
Jan. 3, 2011
56
John Boozman, R-AR
Jan. 3, 2011
57
Pat Toomey, R-PA
Jan. 3, 2011
58
John Hoeven, R-ND
Jan. 3, 2011
59
Marco Rubio, R-FL
Jan. 3, 2011
60
Ron Johnson, R-WI
Jan. 3, 2011
61
Rand Paul, R-KY
Jan. 3, 2011
62
Richard Blumenthal, D-CT
Jan. 3, 2011
63
Mike Lee, R-UT
Jan. 3, 2011
64
Dean Heller, R-NV
May 9, 2011
65
Brian Schatz, D-HI
Dec. 27, 2012
66
Tim Scott, R-SC
Jan. 3, 2013
67
Tammy Baldwin, D-WI
Jan. 3, 2013
68
Jeff Flake, R-AZ
Jan. 3, 2013
69
Joe Donnelly, D-IN
Jan. 3, 2013
70
Chris Murphy, D-CT
Jan. 3, 2013
71
Mazie Hirono, D-HI
Jan. 3, 2013
72
Martin Heinrich, D-NM
Jan. 3, 2013
73
Angus King, I-ME
Jan. 3, 2013
74
Tim Kaine, D-VA
Jan. 3, 2013
75
Ted Cruz, R-TX
Jan. 3, 2013
76
Elizabeth Warren, D-MA
Jan. 3, 2013
77
Deb Fischer, R-NE
Jan. 3, 2013
78
Heidi Heitkamp, D-ND
Jan. 3, 2013
79
Edward Markey, D-MA
July 16, 2013
80
Cory Booker, D-NJ
Oct. 31, 2013
81
Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV
Jan. 3, 2015
82
Gary Peters, D-MI
Jan. 3, 2015
83
Bill Cassidy, R-LA
Jan. 3, 2015
84
Cory Gardner, R-CO
Jan. 3, 2015
85
James Lankford, R-OK
Jan. 3, 2015
86
Tom Cotton, R-AR
Jan. 3, 2015
87
Steve Daines, R-MT
Jan. 3, 2015
88
Mike Rounds, R-SD
Jan. 3, 2015
89
David Perdue, R-GA
Jan. 3, 2015
90
Thom Tillis, R-NC
Jan. 3, 2015
91
Joni Ernst, R-IA
Jan. 3, 2015
92
Ben Sasse, R-NE
Jan. 3, 2015
93
Dan Sullivan, R-AK
Jan. 3, 2015
94
Chris Van Hollen, D-MD
Jan. 3, 2017
95
Todd Young, R-IN
Jan. 3, 2017
96
Tammy Duckworth, D-IL
Jan. 3, 2017
97
Maggie Hassan, D-NH
Jan. 3, 2017
98
Kamala Harris, D-CA
Jan. 3, 2017
99
John Kennedy, R-LA
Jan. 3, 2017
100
Catherine Cortez Masto, D-NV
Jan. 3, 2017
* Phil Gramm resigned early, effective Nov. 30, 2002, so that Cornyn could move into his office suite and begin organizing his staff. Cornyn did not, however, gain seniority, owing to a 1980 Rules Committee policy established by Sen. Claiborne Pell that no longer gave seniority to senators who entered Congress early for the purpose of gaining advantageous office space.
