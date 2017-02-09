Senate Democrats praise appeals court decision, urge Trump to reconsider strategy

President Donald Trump and U.S. Senators, mostly Democrats, quickly weighed in on social media after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision to keep an order in place blocking Trump’s controversial travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Trump promised another day in court, likely the Supreme Court.
SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, urged Trump to abandon his proposal.
Pres Trump ought to see the writing on the wall, abandon proposal, roll up his sleeves & come up w/ a real, bipartisan plan to keep us safe.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 9, 2017
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, wrote that he hoped the ruling would begin to “restore some of the damage he’s done to our nation’s reputation around the world.”
Hopefully this ruling against Trump’s immigration ban will restore some of the damage he's done to our nation's reputation around the world. https://t.co/jQq9dK2wqz— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 9, 2017
Hopefully, this ruling teaches President Trump a lesson in American history and how our democracy is supposed to work here at home.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 9, 2017
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, called the decision “a victory for freedom of religion.”
I applaud #9thcircuit's strong stance vs. #MuslimBan. This is a victory for freedom of religion and a defeat for religious discrimination. https://t.co/e3HG2ckc5K— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 10, 2017
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, noted that the “fight is not over.”
The 9th Circuit Court has denied Trump’s appeal to reinstate the #MuslimBan. Fight is not over but this is a great victory for our values.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 9, 2017
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, urged Trump to “work on commonsense ways to increase security.”
.@realDonaldTrump should rescind this executive order tonight, abandon the religious tests & work on commonsense ways to increase security.— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) February 9, 2017
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, told Trump to “let it go.”
Let this go, Mr. President. Every day you perist, in the face of mounting popular and judicial rejection, our nation's greatness shrinks. https://t.co/c0giM8iRYn— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 10, 2017
Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost the election to Trump, trolled Trump by pointing out the score of the judges’ ruling.
3-0— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017
