February 16, 2017 9:51 AM

Gorsuch now closer to Supreme Court than Garland ever was despite Democrats blocking

By Kate Irby

The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin confirmation hearings for Judge Neil Gorsuch on March 20, the committee chair announced Thursday.

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he expects the hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to last three to four days, according to Politico. Questioning of Gorsuch would begin the next day, and the committee would hear other expert testimony.

Meet Merrick Garland, Supreme Court Nominee

Chief Judge Merrick Garland shares his story and his thoughts on being nominated to sit on the nation's highest court in this video produced by the White House. President Obama nominated Garland on March 16, 2016.

Credit: The White House

“Judge Gorsuch has met every demand placed on him by the Minority. He’s a mainstream judge. He’s displayed independence,” Grassley said in a statement. “He’s met with dozens of senators who have nothing but positive things to say. He is well-qualified and respected.”

Some Democrats have demanded that Gorsuch pass a 60 vote threshold in order to get confirmed by the full Senate. That would mean he would have to earn eight votes in addition to the 52 Republican senators.

It’s further than Judge Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama’s nominee, ever progressed. Senate Republicans refused to grant Garland a hearing, citing the election year.

Blumenthal: SCOTUS nominee called Trump tweets on judiciary 'disheartening'

After meeting with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, Sen. Richard Blumenthal told reporters that the judge commented on President Trump's criticism of the judiciary.

C-SPAN

