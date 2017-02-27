Democrats invite immigrants and refugees to Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:37 Body found in woods in St. Clair County Pause

2:05 Balance Coffee & Tea owner talks about coffee and his new business

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

3:03 Sarah Cato talks about her grandfather who settled outside Belleville in 1818

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

0:50 Wesclin celebrates basketball regional title

0:38 7 stores and restaurants residents want in the metro-east

4:23 Glen Carbon doctor talks declining number of cancer deaths

4:45 Doctor talks about importance of early detection