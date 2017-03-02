Oprah joins Kanye, Zuckerberg and other celebrities in considering presidential run

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread? Pause

1:10 Marquette Explorers knock off Wesclin to reach sectional title game

2:08 Belleville West basketball's EJ Liddell talks about 43-point game

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:29 An inside look at the Swansea Fish Stand

1:39 'She was in the doorway when the storm hit' and the house collapsed

0:19 Triad battles CM into overtime

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

2:45 A look at the storm damage in Southern Illinois