Republicans dare members of their own party to vote against Obamacare repeal

Republican congressional leadership is fast-tracking their just-released plan to repeal Obamacare. They aim to vote on it in the House, send it to the Senate and put it on Donald Trump’s desk within months.
It could be their own party that stops it from happening.
In the 24 hours since an Obamacare replacement bill was announced, a slew of congressional Republicans have voiced their opposition to the plan, referring to it as “Obamacare Lite” or “Obamacare 2.0.”
Passing the Obamacare repeal bill is a perilous matter in the Senate. The GOP loses its majority if three Republican senators vote against it combined with unified Democratic opposition. So far, two conservative Republicans, Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky have argued the bill doesn’t go far enough.
“This is not the Obamacare repeal bill we’ve been waiting for. It is a missed opportunity and a step in the wrong direction,” Lee said in a statement. “We promised the American people we would drain the swamp and end business as usual in Washington. This bill does not do that. We don’t know how many people would use this new tax credit, we don’t know how much it will cost, and we don’t know if this bill will make health care more affordable for Americans. This is exactly the type of back-room dealing and rushed process that we criticized Democrats for and it is not what we promised the American people.”
Four moderate Republican senators publicly voiced concerns on Monday that the House plan does not “provide stability” for families in Medicaid expansion programs, which will be phased out under the House plan.
Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia sent a letter to Sen. Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday outlining their concerns.
“While we support efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and make structural reforms to the Medicaid program, we are concerned that the February 10th draft proposal from the House of Representatives does not provide stability and certainty for individuals and families in Medicaid expansion programs or the necessary flexibility for states,” the letter read.
In a bid to dare Senate Republicans to vote against the bill, which has earned praise from Trump and was a key campaign promise for Republicans during the November elections, Senate leaders are planning to put the House bill up for a vote immediately instead of sending it through committees.
“My guess is once it comes out of the House it will come directly to the Senate floor,” said Senate majority whip John Cornyn, R-Texas. “There’s already been a lot of consultation with Senator Hatch, Senator Alexander, those committees, to get us here in the first place.”
But before the bill makes it to the Senate, it must pass the House. House Republicans will need 216 votes to pass the bill, and if 22 Republicans buck party leadership combined with unified Democratic opposition, the bill will fail.
One House Republican, Rep. Dave Brat of Virginia, is on record saying he will not vote for the bill.
“I can’t support it because if you look at what went wrong with Obamacare, ACA, it was a federally run program that’s now in a death spiral and anyone could see it,” Brat told NPR on Tuesday morning. “The last thing we need to is replicate a system that doesn’t work. It’s going to be a federally run system, it’s going to create new entitlement program. It keeps too many of the bad pieces which will collide with each other and it will collapse.”
Reps. Kevin Brady of Texas and Greg Walden of Oregon, chairmen of the committees where the bill will be marked up on Wednesday, repeatedly invoked Trump’s support for the bill during a press conference on Monday, signaling that a no vote will be a vote against the president’s wishes.
“This morning, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price sent us a letter on behalf of the Trump administration in support of our legislation,” Walden said. “We welcome President Trump’s and Secretary Price’s support. We will continue working closely with them and our colleagues in the Senate to get this bill passed into law.”
David Lightman and Donovan Harrell contributed to this report.
