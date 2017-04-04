Two Edwardsville voting precincts have changed

Voters in two Edwardsville precincts going to the old Madison Mutual building to vote today might get a bit of a surprise: The building is half-burned and being torn down.
Edwardsville Precincts 8 and 24 have previously voted at the Madison Mutual building on Route 157, near the entrance to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The building was vacated some months ago and used by the Edwardsville Fire Department for controlled-burn training.
In the meantime, both precincts have been relocated to Leclaire Christian Church at 1914 Esic Drive.
Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza said all affected voters should have received new voter registration cards with their new polling place listed, and the change was noted on the county’s voter guide. Some voters reported that the county website was still directing them to Madison Mutual, but others found it sent them to Leclaire Christian.
The polls will be open at all Madison County locations until 7 p.m.
