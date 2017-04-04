Edwardsville schools referendum succeeding in early returns

Proposition E is succeeding in Edwardsville District 7 as most precincts are in. With 47 of 49 precincts reporting, the referendum was passing by a vote of 8,137 to 5,499.
This is the second run at a property tax increase for the education fund of Edwardsville District 7. The November vote narrowly failed by about 1,080 votes out of 28,000 cast. Proposition E would raised property taxes from $2.15 per $2.70 per $100 of equalized assessed value, for a total district tax rate of $4.70. For the owner of a $100,000 home, that would have increased the annual tax bill by $182 and added $6.9 million per year to district revenue.
The school board has already voted on the fall-back plan of what programs and services would have to be eliminated to prevent falling deeper into debt if the referendum should fail.
Among those changes were:
• Eliminating all sports at both middle schools and freshman sports at Edwardsville High School.
• Reduce extracurricular clubs at both middle schools and the high school by 50 percent, as well as math club from the intermediate schools.
• Eliminate band and orchestra for fourth and fifth grades.
• Reduce middle school theater performances to one per year.
• Reduce course offerings at Edwardsville High School.
• Eliminate summer school and the writing center from Edwardsville High School.
• Eliminate after-school tutoring from the middle schools and high school, and the elementary Challenge Program.
• Eliminate all field trips in grades K-12.
• Eliminate the early bird bus service from Edwardsville High School and the after-school activity bus from the middle schools and high school.
• No textbooks, security cameras or computers will be updated, and wifi will be shut down at the middle schools and high school.
The board voted on this list of cuts at its Feb. 27 meeting contingent on the results of the election; if it passes, the cuts do not take effect. If it fails, they will. Superintendent Lynda Andre said at the time that the district has until June 2019 to balance the budget to prevent repercussions from the Illinois State Board of Education, and this round of cuts would only save about $900,000 - meaning there would be additional cuts on top of these.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
