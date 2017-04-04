Incumbent mayors fight off challengers in Madison County

In early results, incumbents were defeating their challengers in Madison County’s mayoral elections, with a few exceptions.
▪ In Glen Carbon, longtime incumbent Mayor Rob Jackstadt was leading challenger Steve Slemer 1,956-1,300 with 12 of 14 precincts reporting.
▪ In Troy, incumbent Mayor Al Adomite was leading challengers Ralph Clemings and Jack Haggard with 909 votes to Clemings’ 96 and Haggard’s 134 with eight of 10 precincts reporting.
▪ In Granite City, longtime incumbent Ed Hagnauer has defeated challenger Art Asadorian 2,980-1,639 with all 29 precincts reporting.
▪ In Venice, incumbent Mayor Tyrone Echols faces write-in challenger Alexian Miller. With one of two precincts reporting, Echols had 192 votes. Miller’s count will not be available until tomorrow due to the need to count write-ins, according to the Madison County Clerk’s office.
▪ In Madison, longtime incumbent Mayor John Hamm has defeated challenger Demetrius Williams 683 to 220 with all seven precincts counted.
▪ In New Douglas, challenger June Ridens has apparently defeated Mayor George Grindstaff by a vote of 52 to 40 with the sole precinct reporting.
Two mayoral races involved replacing mayors who died in office:
▪ In South Roxana, five people were vying for the mayoral seat, after the October death of 16-year Mayor Kenny Beasley: Michael Davis, Barbara Overton, James Maguire, Ronald Baggett Sr. and Carolyn Stoeckel are all running for mayor. Overton is the apparent winner with 171 votes to Davis’ 125, Baggett’s 65, Stoeckel’s 13 and Maguire’s 6, with all three precincts reporting.
▪ In Wood River, four people are running for mayor after the death of Mayor Fred Ufert in March 2015. Frank Akers was appointed as interim mayor until the election, and Tom Kane, Cheryl Goessman Maguire, Scott Miner and Scott Levan are running. With 12 of 13 precincts reporting, Maguire was in the lead with 465 votes, Miner with 405, Kane with 368 and Levan with 162.
The following mayoral candidates are unopposed: Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton, Alhambra Mayor Jeffrey Hurst, Fairmont City Mayor Alex Bregen, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, and St. Jacob Mayor Richard Schiefer. Current Grantfork trustee Steven Brendel is unopposed for mayor, and Craig Short is unopposed to succeed longtime Maryville Mayor Larry Gulledge.
