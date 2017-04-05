New Collinsville council members say they want to end negativity

The two new City Council members to represent Collinsville promise to bring a positive and open spirit to their tenure.
David Jerome and Donna Green defeated incumbents Nancy Moss and Jeff Kypta in Tuesday’s election. The council has been fraught with controversy of late, with Moss and Kypta frequently speaking in opposition to Mayor John Miller and council members Cheryl Brombolich and Jeff Stehman. Public comment periods have been contentious, on at least one occasion with a resident shouting from the audience.
Moss and Kypta also were the council members who disclosed that Miller had accepted a gift of fill dirt at his home from a city contractor and that Brombolich had used a city-issued credit card for personal purposes when she was an employee.
Green said she thinks the overall tension was a part of the electoral upset on Tuesday. She said she focused on a positive campaign, on an optimistic view of Collinsville and its future.
“I look at all of the things people speak of as negatives as opportunities,” she said. “This community is tired of the negativity and hatefulness that’s been happening for years.”
I look at all of the things people speak of as negatives as opportunities. This community is tired of the negativity and hatefulness that’s been happening for years.
Donna Green, elected to Collinsville City Council
Jerome agreed. “It seemed to me that the voters were tired of the cynical view of our city,” he said. “Watching the City Council meetings, you would think we are a city in disarray, and a vocal few perpetuate this cynical view of us… On social media, a lot of people were saying they were tired of it, and they wanted a positive view of the city from its leaders.”
But that won’t mean burying disagreements, Jerome said. Far from it: He said he wants to advocate council debates more like the planning commission meetings he has been leading for several years, with open debate and discussion among the council members.
“We can have longer meetings to hash out ideas, and there will be times we’re not going to agree,” he said. “But when people see where our views are coming from, that’s when your best government comes about. A lot of council members have been hesitant to have that debate because people in the audience were hanging on every word in order to tear them down… We have forgotten that the power of compromise is to help, and you can come up with good legislation.”
We can have longer meetings to hash out ideas, and there will be times we’re not going to agree. But when people see where our views are coming from, that’s when your best government comes about.
David Jerome, elected to Collinsville City Council
Green said she believes part of the problem is communication, that the city has attempted to be more transparent, but the full story behind each issue has not come out. She said she wants “crystal-clear” transparency so that the community hears all sides. “I want to be a part of that, a healthy communication where all sides are heard,” she said.
She also shares Jerome’s opinion of the meetings, that they have become too negative and divisive. “It’s rather embarrassing,” she said. “This is a great community, and we are open to talking about these things.”
Upcoming projects for the city will include some development on the horizon, Jerome said.
“We have some committees that have the potential to assist us with that, to make sure we have the proper developers and locations in line,” he said. “I also want to meet with existing business owners, and find out what the city can do to help them.”
And both believe the city should strengthen relationships between the city council and Collinsville Unit 10 School District.
“I’m so optimistic with where we are, there are so many positive things going on,” Jerome said. “We just need to get off our butts and do it.”
Moss could not be immediately reached for comment. Kypta thanked his supporters and said he wishes the city well. “It’s been a nice eight years, and the best of luck to them,” he said.
Kypta said he had “no idea” why the election swung the way it did. “But the people have spoken and this is what they want,” he said.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments