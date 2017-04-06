Write-ins defeat some ballot candidates in Madison County

The write-in candidate totals are in for Madison County, and a few have managed to unseat the candidates on the ballot.
In order to win as a write-in candidate, the person must register with the county clerk. In primary elections, they must also receive at least as many votes as they would have needed to turn in a petition. In a general election like Tuesday, however, they only need to acquire enough votes to beat the other candidates.
Nowhere was competition stronger than in the Edwardsville Township Board race. There were four seats coming open, and three candidates filed petitions to appear on the ballot. Then nine other candidates registered as write-ins, for a total of 12 candidates for the four seats.
As is often the case, the three who appeared on the ballot received the majority of votes: Matthew Chapman with 4,798; Charles “Skip” Schmidt with 4,687 and the sole incumbent, Kenny Krumeich, with 4,563.
For the fourth seat, the write-in with the most votes was Kevin Hall, with 431. Coming up shortly behind him were Veronica Armouti with 416, Tom Cromer with 374 and Susan Young with 203.
But in other races, the write-in candidates were more successful than some on the ballot:
▪ In Granite City’s Ward 5, write-in candidate Ron Simpson received 415 votes, defeating the two balloted candidates: Kim Benda with 388 votes and Gregg Austin with 377 votes.
▪ In Foster Township, write-in candidate Eugene “Bob” Gvillo defeated ballot candidate Bill Ambrose 421-341 to become township supervisor.
▪ For four spots on the Highland District 5 school board, three of the winning candidates were on the ballot: James Gallatin with 1,427; Zachary Lewis with 1,384; and Rene Friedel with 1,099. The fourth was a write-in candidate: Aaron Schuster with 1,071 votes. The remaining two candidates were write-in candidate John Hipskind with 1,065 and ballot candidate Duane Clarke with 951.
▪ In Glen Carbon, there was no ballot candidate for village clerk. Ross Michael Breckenridge was the only write-in candidate, with 63 votes.
▪ In a vote of 3,739 to 306, Granite City Township Supervisor Bob Shipley defeated write-in challenger Kathy Goclan, who had been removed from the ballot after Shipley filed a protest against her petition.
Some mayoral candidates faced write-in challengers, but were generally successful. Venice Mayor Tyrone Echols easily defeated write-in challenger Alexian Miller 308-22. Alton Mayor Brant Walker defeated ballot challenger Scott Dixon 2242-1452, as well as write-ins Dan Rauschkolb with 219 votes and Joshua Young with 112.
All vote totals are final but unofficial until the results are certified.
