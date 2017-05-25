Sanford cites political climate under Trump for Montana assault

South Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Sanford hinted that President Donald Trump was to blame for a political climate in which a Republican congressional candidate allegedly assaulted a reporter.
“There is total weirdness out there,” Sanford was quoted saying in a tweet from Washington Post reporter Mike DeBonis. “And, like I said, he’s unearthed some demons, and people can feel like if the president of the United States can say anything to anybody at any time than I guess I can too, and that is a very, very dangerous phenomenon.”
Here's @RepSanfordSC on Gianforte and politics in the age of Trump: 'There is total weirdness out there.' pic.twitter.com/Le48yCAksk— Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) May 25, 2017
Greg Gianforte was cited for misdemeanor assault on Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, after allegedly “body slamming” Jacobs to the ground Wednesday evening.
Audio of the encounter released by The Guardian after the incident showed a physical altercation ensued after Jacobs questioned Gianforte about the Congressional Budget Office score of the GOP health care bill that passed the House.
The chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee stood in support of Gianforte Thursday, as Montana voters headed to the polls.
