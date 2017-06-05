Trump loves his rural base, but will they lose under his plan to privatize FAA?

Jet Blue pilot, Captain Joe Devito, left, navigates a NextGen flight simulator with FAA Administrator Michael Huerta at a Jet Blue facility in Orlando, Fla on Sept. 20, 2012. President Trump and many lawmakers want to privatize parts of the FAA, in part because of the agency’s delays in implementing the NextGen system, which uses GPS and other high-tech systems to manage air traffic control. John Raoux AP