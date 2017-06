Comey told Sessions: Don’t leave me alone with Trump

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Why the health care bill passed the House this time Pause 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 1:12 Obama talks civic engagement, community organizing with young leaders 3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March. 5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can 2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver' 2:55 What you missed at the RNC last night 3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 2:06 Three things Hillary Clinton should do now that she's clinched the nomination 1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 20 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

