What else might Comey reveal to Congress about Trump

Fired FBI Director James Comey told Congress today he was troubled that the Trump administration “chose to defame me and the FBI” after Trump terminated him on May 9.

After being fired, Comey said, “The shifting explanations confused me and increasingly concerned me.”

His spellbinding account of nine conversations with President Donald Trump unveiled at last, Comey took a seat in a Senate hearing room today to deliver some of the most anticipated congressional testimony in years.

Comey was a major factor in both last year’s presidential race, when he cleared Democrat Hillary Clinton of criminal wrongdoing but caused an uproar by briefly reopening the investigation days before Election Day, and in leading the investigation that has dogged the Trump White House: Specifically, whether his campaign or associates colluded in a Russian election-meddling scheme.

Now Comey pits his credibility, built from years in law enforcement, against that of a president who has routinely been caught telling untruths.

No one else was in the room or on the phone to corroborate Comey’s stinging allegations, though the FBI director said he chose after their first awkward meeting to create “written records immediately after one-on-one conversations with Mr. Trump.”

The narrative in Comey’s prepared testimony, which the Senate Intelligence Committee released Wednesday, includes allegations that the president told him “I expect loyalty,” pressed him to lift the “cloud” of investigation over the White House and beckoned – but didn’t order – him to drop an inquiry into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

It will be left to the Republican-controlled Congress to judge whether Comey’s account evidences the kind of “high crimes and misdemeanors” that can be grounds for impeachment.

Trump’s New York attorney, Marc Kasowitz, greeted the early release of Comey’s testimony by declaring that Trump “feels completely and totally vindicated,” especially by Comey’s comment that the president was not personally under investigation.

Comey isn’t expected to make public any revelations about the sprawling, highly classified investigation of possible coordination between Trump’s associates and Russian intelligence agencies that hacked the emails of top Democrats and orchestrated cyber attacks to spread fake news and sow confusion during the campaign. That inquiry is now in the hands of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Comey’s predecessor as FBI director, an appointment that followed the tumult flowing from Comey’s May 9 firing — an event many compared to President Richard Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre” in which he fired Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox at the height of the Watergate scandal of the early 1970s.

It won’t be the first time that Comey has appeared before Congress to recount a dramatic confrontation at the highest levels of government.

A decade ago, Comey delivered a riveting tale of how, as the Justice Department’s No. 2 man, he sat in a car speeding through Washington in March 2004 in a race to the hospital room of ailing Attorney General John Ashcroft. Comey wanted to stop President George W. Bush’s White House from continuing an electronic surveillance program that Comey felt was illegal. Comey described how White House Counsel Alberto Gonzales narrowly beat him to the hospital, where Ashcroft lay weak and frail.

The attorney general’s signoff was needed to renew the program, but when Gonzales turned to Ashcroft for the authorization, Ashcroft mustered his faint strength to sit up, Comey said. Ashcroft gestured toward Comey and said in a raspy voice, “I’m not the attorney general. He is.”

So ill was Ashcroft that he had temporarily ceded his authority to Comey.

By the time Comey testified on May 7, 2007, Gonzales had risen to the job of attorney general. Gonzales never recovered from the devastating testimony, which gave new life to a scandal over the firing of a number of U.S. attorneys. After Comey’s testimony, Gonzales did not last long as the leader of the nation’s top law enforcement agency.