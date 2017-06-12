If Sanders runs for president, can anyone stop him?

2:13 Why the health care bill passed the House this time Pause

1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds

1:12 Obama talks civic engagement, community organizing with young leaders

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver'

2:55 What you missed at the RNC last night

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:06 Three things Hillary Clinton should do now that she's clinched the nomination