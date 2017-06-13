Jeff Sessions calls it ‘detestable’ to claim Trump campaign had links to Russia

His normally gentile voice rising, Attorney General Jeff Sessions forcefully told a Senate committee Tuesday he had no knowledge of Trump campaign officials colluding with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Testifying under oath to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sessions said he never met or had a conversation with Russian or other foreign official regarding interference in a campaign or election.

“The suggestion I participated in any collusion, that I aware of any collusion with the Russian government to hurt this country, which I have served for 35 years...is an appalling and detestable lie,” said Sessions, one of the first senators to endorse Trump.

The attorney general’s came on a day when Trump’s supporters and confidants fueled rumors that the president was considering terminating Robert S. Mueller, the special counsel investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Sessions is the second high-profile figure in the Russia investigation to testify in a week, following the blockbuster testimony of ousted FBI Director James Comey on Thursday, which drew a TV audience of 19.5 million. Like Comey, Sessions is testifying in a packed hearing room, with slightly less media in attendance than a few days ago. Before the hearing started, a line of spectators stretched down the hallway, hoping to secure an empty seat.

Sessions is enmeshed in multiple lines of inquiry in the ongoing investigations: He had meetings with Russian officials that later forced him to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s Russia probe. Despite that recusal, he was involved in Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the Russia probe. He also had prior conversations with Comey, who testified last week that, following a Feb. 14 meeting with Trump, that he warned Sessions that he never again wanted to be left alone with the president.

Senators will surely ask Sessions about these threads but Sessions may try to avoid answering some questions by invoking executive privilege. On Monday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer left the door open for that possibility, saying “it depends on the scope of the questions.”

At the start of the hearing, intelligence committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, gave Sessions a cordial welcome. “Attorney General Sessions, this is your opportunity to separate fact from fiction,” said Burr.

Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the committee, took a sterner tone. “In the past several weeks, we’ve seen a concerning pattern of administration officials refusing to answer public, unclassified questions about allegations that the president attempted to undermine the FBI’s investigation, Warner said.

As a longtime senator from Alabama, Sessions will be granted some degree of deference, at least from Republicans. But many Democrats have accused Sessions of misleading the Senate Judiciary Committee during his January confirmation hearing.

Under questioning on Jan. 10, Sessions said he had no communications with Russians during the campaign. It later was revealed he met twice with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, once as a senator and once as Trump’s adviser before the inauguration.

In his opening statement, Sessions said it was “false” he tried to mislead senators about his interactions with Russian officials.

Sen. Al Franken “Hasked me a rambling question that included dramatic, new allegations that the United States intelligence community had advised President-elect Trump that ‘there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump’s surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government.’” said Sessions.

“I was taken aback by these explosive allegations, which he said were being reported in breaking news that day. I wanted to refute immediately any suggestion that I was a part of such an activity. I replied, ‘Senator Franken, I’m not aware of any of those activities.’”

Lawmakers will also press Sessions about aspects of Comey’s testimony last week. The former FBI Director said that, until mid-February, he chose not to approach Sessions about Trump’s repeated approaches to him about the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey said he held back because he expected Sessions to withdraw from the Russia inquiry, and the bureau was aware of “facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic.”

Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation on March 2, two weeks after Comey’s Oval Office one-on-one with Trump. Two months later, however, Sessions played a role in the May 9 firing of Comey, following a White House meeting he attended with Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The White House’s official line said Trump terminated Comey because of a critical memo that Rosenstein wrote about the way Comey handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email account while secretary of state. But Trump undercut that version May 11, telling NBC News that the firing was in response to Comey’s handling of the Russia investigation.

Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who sits on the intelligence committee, said Monday that Sessions hasn’t engaged in anything close to a real recusal. “When you’re recusing yourself, you are stepping aside, and this sure doesn’t look like that,” he said.

Trump has also signaled his disappointment with Sessions in recent weeks, but for different reasons. On June 5, he tweeted that the Justice Department “should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted” to the Supreme Court.

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

He also has vented frustration to aides on Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, a decision that led to Rosenstein’s appointment of a special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, a former FBI director.

In recent days, Trump supporters such as Newt Gingrich and Rush Limbaugh have questioned if Mueller can conduct a fair inquiry. Trump confident Christopher Ruddy, CEO of conservative Newsmax Media, told PBS Newshour on Monday that he thought Trump “was considering perhaps terminating the special counsel,” a decision that would require formal action by Rosenstein.

Testifying before a Senate appropriations committee on Tuesday, Rosenstein said that Mueller has his full support and could only be fired “for good cause.” He added that Mueller will have the “full independence he needs to conduct that investigation” and that there was “no secret plan” to fire him.

“If President Trump ordered you to fire Special Counsel Mueller, what would you do?” asked Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

“Senator, I’m not going to follow any orders unless I believe those are lawful and appropriate orders,” Rosenstein answered.

Later, when Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked if Rosenstein knew of any reason to fire Mueller, the deputy attorney general was curt: “No, sir.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan suggested Tuesday that questions about Mueller were sparked by a “rumor that’s not happening” and causing a “debate that is not occurring.”

Speaking at a news conference, Ryan said he knows Mueller and his team and has confidence in his investigation.

Sessions had been scheduled Tuesday to discuss the Justice Department budget before House and Senate Appropriations subcommittees. But after it became clear some members would focus their questions on the Russia investigation, Sessions declined that invitation and accepted the intelligence committee’s invitation, partly because of Comey testimony last week.

"It is important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum," the attorney general told Senate appropriations chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., in a letter Saturday. Rosenstein appeared in his place at the appropriations hearing, and ended up fielding numerous questions about Mueller and the Russia investigation.

McClatchy’s Greg Gordon and Matthew Schofield contributed to this report.