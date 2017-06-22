Politics & Government

June 22, 2017 11:16 AM

Text of health care bill draft from U.S. Senate

 

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why the health care bill passed the House this time

Why the health care bill passed the House this time 2:13

Why the health care bill passed the House this time
Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 1:52

Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds
Obama talks civic engagement, community organizing with young leaders 1:12

Obama talks civic engagement, community organizing with young leaders

View More Video