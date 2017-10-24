Flake upshot: There’s no space in the GOP to oppose Trump

More Videos 0:43 Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing Pause 1:38 Breese teenager found guilty in involuntary manslaughter case 1:15 'No downsides' to legalized gambling for small businesses in Illinois 0:40 SWAT team deployed in Highland 1:38 What’s scarier than monsters? 1:22 Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 0:46 Need a last minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas 2:40 Meet NASA's 12 newest astronauts Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced that he will not seek re-election next year during a speech on the Senate floor on Oct. 24. Flake’s speech criticized the current state of politics. “Politics can make us silent when we should speak,” Flake said. “Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent,” he said. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced that he will not seek re-election next year during a speech on the Senate floor on Oct. 24. Flake’s speech criticized the current state of politics. “Politics can make us silent when we should speak,” Flake said. “Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent,” he said. C-SPAN

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced that he will not seek re-election next year during a speech on the Senate floor on Oct. 24. Flake’s speech criticized the current state of politics. “Politics can make us silent when we should speak,” Flake said. “Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent,” he said. C-SPAN