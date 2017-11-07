GOP-group to run $3 million in ads thanking Republicans for backing tax bill

A Republican group championing efforts to overhaul the tax code is dropping another $3 million into a TV ad campaign, targeting congressional GOP lawmakers across the country, McClatchy has learned.
American Action Network's buy comes as the party is eager to deliver a legislative victory to President Donald Trump. The House Ways and Means Committee began debating and writing the bill Monday, with deliberations expected to continue through Thursday. Republican leaders are aiming to have a bill ready for a full House vote before Thanksgiving.
The new ad buy from the group, which is closely aligned with Republican House leadership, brings the network's spending on tax reform efforts to $18 million. Featuring a Michigan woman, Kendra Sroka, and members of her family, the "Kendra" ads tout the GOP plan as beneficial to the middle class.
They'll air in 35 congressional districts, including those held by Republican Reps. Carlos Curbelo of Florida, Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Kevin Yoder of Kansas and Jeff Denham, David Valadao, Steve Knight and Mimi Walters of California.
"Providing the average family of four a tax cut of $1,200, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will help working families keep more of what they earn and allow them to save for the future," said AAN executive director Corry Bliss.
The television ad campaign is part of the Middle-Class Growth Initiative, a special project of American Action Network launched in August to advocate for passage of tax reform. The $18 million expenditure includes TV and radio advertising, along with direct mail, as well as mobile billboards in more than 50 congressional districts nationwide.
It’s part of the group’s effort to ensure there is a sustained, consistent effort to promote tax reform, something that Republicans said did not happen as Congress took up, and failed to deliver, on its promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.
The tax bill has stoked sharp partisan debate. Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, hailed the measure as “historic legislation to bring lasting tax relief to workers, families, and job creators throughout this nation,” while Democrats panned it as a sop to the rich.
