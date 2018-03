Inside the DMZ ‘village’ where Trump, Kim Jong likely to meet. It comes with a gift shop.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 88 Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses Pause 122 Gov. Bruce Rauner on the campaign trail 203 Jeanne Ives, GOP gubernatorial candidate 98 Government shutdown or government breakdown? 135 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame" 23 Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud" 111 Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 417 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 70 California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump Video Link copy Embed Code copy

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April. AP

