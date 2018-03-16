Jeff Flake eyes 2020 primary challenge to stop Trump

In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., walks to the senate chamber for early morning votes at Capitol Hill in Washington. Jeff Flake has a direct message for the Republicans of New Hampshire: Someone needs to stop Donald Trump. And Flake, a Republican senator from Arizona, may stand up against the Republican president in 2020, either as a Republican or an independent, if no one else does. Jose Luis Magana AP