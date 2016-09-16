Trump campaign acknowledges Obama was born in U.S. while Clinton hits the trail

2:06 Three things Hillary Clinton should do now that she's clinched the nomination Pause

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

1:53 Is Trump falling apart as he nears the finish line?

0:28 Surveillance video shows Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski grab Breitbart reporter's arm

2:32 Becoming Donald Trump

3:08 Why presidential candidates need South Carolina

1:32 New Hampshire results shake up presidential race

2:48 Trump Annotated

1:37 Freeburg girls volleyball coach talks about the Midgets' conference win

2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

1:48 Jury convicts Tavon Ludy of killing 5-year-old on his birthday