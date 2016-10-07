Independents leaving Trump ‘in droves,’ Quinnipiac finds

“The indies are leaving in droves.”
That’s how Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, described the dramatic shift among independents from Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton in its latest survey.
They were going for Trump, 42-35 percent, in a pre-debate survey Sept. 22-25. But in a survey conducted Oct. 5-6, they had swung to Clinton, 46-32 percent.
Libertarian Gary Johnson still gets some of that vote, but it’s down from 15 percent last month to 10 percent now.
"Post-debate, Hillary Clinton checks all the boxes,” Malloy said in a statement. “With her base of women and non- white voters now solidly behind her and independent voters moving into her column, Donald Trump gets a wake-up call.”
Overall, Clinton is up 45-40, improving on her 43-42 advantage last month. She’s benefiting from a 20-point edge among women and a 45-point advantage with non-white voters.
