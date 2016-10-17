Trump adviser says it’s legitimate for Trump to attack accusers’ appearance

A.J. Delgado, an adviser with the Trump campaign, said Donald Trump did not critique the apperance of one of his many sexual assault accusers at a recent rally, but it would be okay if he did.
Delgado was asked by MSNBC anchor Alex Witt about Trump’s comments on Thursday where he appeared to deride one his accuser’s looks.
“I don’t think he was commenting on her looks. They took his remark from the rally,” Delgado said. “I was with him that day where he said, ‘Look at her.’ I use the phrase, ‘Look at Hillary Clinton,’ when I’m referring to the person or the story.”
Delgado then went on to say looks are part of a sexual assault accusation.
“Mr. Trump isn’t referring to anybody’s looks,” Delgado said. “To the degree that he does perhaps, I don’t think he was referring to her looks. If he did, when you have somebody claiming that you sexually assaulted them, you have brought looks into the equation.”
She continued her argument with a hypothetical.
“If somebody said, ‘A.J. was attracted to me and touched me in an inappropriate manner,’ it’s relevant to the discussion whether that person is the type of person that I would normally be attracted to,” Delgado continued. “He hasn’t mentioned looks. If he did, it would be germane to the discussion. I wouldn’t find that offensive.”
