How to watch tonight’s final presidential debate

Tonight’s final presidential debate is live from Las Vegas at 9pm Eastern, and there are a multiple ways to watch Trump and Clinton share the stage one more time.
NBC, PBS and C-SPAN will stream the debate on their YouTube channels, and Twitter is showing the debate in partnership with Bloomberg.
On Facebook, ABC, PBS and Telemundo will each air livestreams from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.
If virtual reality is your thing, and you own a Samsung Gear VR, HTC Vive or Oculus Rift you watch a VR presentation via AltspaceVR in partnership with NBC.
All of the major networks and cable news channels will carry the debate, and stream the action on their websites.
Hillary Clinton has mostly kept out of the public eye in recent days as she prepares for the debate in her New York home and her campaign deals with the fallout from WikiLeaks revelations.
Donald Trump has ramped up the rhetoric in recent days, saying the election and media are “rigged” against him. On Tuesday, Trump said he would “drain the swamp” of Washington with Congressional term limits and invited Barack Obama’s half brother to tonight’s debate.
Crowds have already gathered in Las Vegas.
Big pro-Trump crowd at @CNN's "game day" #debate set pic.twitter.com/cFmY9h4iGM— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 19, 2016
