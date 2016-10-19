Candidate Profile: Dallas Cook

Name: Dallas B. Cook
Age: 31
Immediate family members: Erica and Our Children; Jackson, Jayda, Boston and Cash
Occupation: City Clerk of Belleville
Office sought: Circuit Clerk of St. Clair County
Party affiliation: Republican
Previous elected positions and years served: City Clerk of Belleville from May 1, 2013 to the present
Why are you running?: To bring change, balance, & transparency to St. Clair County.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: The biggest issue facing St. Clair County Residents are sky high property taxes due to the lavish Pensions and Healthcare benefits for Part-Time employees. As City Clerk, I eliminated pensions and healthcare benefits for the Part-Time Attorneys in Belleville, thus saving taxpayers MILLIONS over time. County leaders have to be willing to take a stand for the people, and stop enriching their friends.
What improvements do you want to see in how the Circuit Clerk's office?: The most important function of the office is to pleasantly & fairly serve the People and Judiciary of St. Clair County. We must immediately improve employee efficiency and customer service.
The county has cut back costs in recent years. What would you do to minimize expenditures?: I will minimize expenditures by pursing my goal of creating the most efficient & transparent Circuit Clerk’s office in the State of Illinois. To accomplish my goal, I will work with properly run Circuit Clerk’s offices in order to implement the best practices.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes.
Why should people vote for you?: In my short life, I have witnessed some of the best and worst government has to offer. My work and passion is to fight against bad government. St. Clair County is full of great people, yet crimes are going up and somehow so are the property taxes. More people are moving out than are moving in. I love this county. I want to continue to raise my family here. Therefore, as a young person, instead of sitting back and watching the county I was born and raised in go downhill; I decided to get involved and protect this county and its taxpayers from the current one party system. The Circuit Clerk is the direct link between the people and the Judiciary. St. Clair County is an unfortunate example of one political machine having absolute power over the county government. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. As circuit clerk I will provide balance and transparency, where before there was neither. This November 8th, I implore the people of St. Clair County to reject the status quo and vote for change. St. Clair County needs a new direction. It would be my greatest honor to work tirelessly on your behalf.
Comments