Candidate Profile: Gary Cornwell

Name: Gary Cornwell
Age: 49
Office sought: St. Clair County Auditor
Party affiliation: Republican
Previous elected positions and years served: Mayor of Cahokia 2011-2015, Precinct Committeeman- 9 years
Why are you running?: To provide residents with an elected Auditor who is willing and ready to investigate and scrutinize St. Clair County government procedures in a way that benefits the people, not the politically connected elite.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: One party rule has created an atmosphere of distrust, damaging our reputation. Elected officials should act in a non-partisan way, and instruct their staff to be open and honest, and not hide or sugar coat the truth. The people deserve nothing less.
What improvements do you want to see in how the auditor’s office?: The entire County should be audited by one outside firm, not two or three. We should eliminate the friends and family atmosphere between the Auditor and those who are being audited. The current Auditor is the wife of the Democratic Chairman and close friend of the County Board Chairman. Self Auditing is not working for the people of St. Clair County, only for those who are in a position of power.
The county has cut back costs in recent years. What would you do to minimize expenditures?: Wasteful spending in government often has a political motive. I intend to ask the tough questions, insist on the right answers, and withhold my approval until the correct answers are provided.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: yes
Why should people vote for you?: To end the Culture of Corruption.
