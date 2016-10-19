Candidate Profile: Patty Sprague

Name: Patty A. Sprague
Age: 64
Occupation: County Auditor
Office sought: County Auditor
Party affiliation: Democrat
Previous elected positions and years served: Board of Review 1984-2003
Why are you running?: Because I enjoy my job and I enjoy serving the public.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: Unfunded mandates imposed by the State and keeping our County checkbook safe from criminals attempting to gain access to County financials. The County Board Chairman was part of a Governor’s Committee to review all unfunded mandates and make recommendations to the Governor. Some of the Committee’s suggestions were implemented and the Committee brought to light the burden the State is putting on local governments.
What improvements do you want to see in how the auditor’s office?: My office is staffed with highly qualified and educated personnel. My staff and I attend trainings that are available to keep abreast of current accounting guidelines, fraud updates and any changes in auditing procedures. I believe our biggest challenge in the future to improve upon would be the increase in fraud due to cybercrimes. While there is always room for improvement, I believe my office has shown significant improvement each year during my administration. I have posted the County’s checkbook on my website so the public can see every check written.
The county has cut back costs in recent years. What would you do to minimize expenditures?: I have cut the budget in my office and have never operated over my budget.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes, of course I will.
Why should people vote for you?: My position as County Auditor is to insure all taxpayers that our funds are secure. I consider myself the “Watch Dog” of the County. Every year since I assumed office the St. Clair County Auditor’s Office has received a clean audit from an independent accredited auditing firm. I believe in total transparency. All claims paid by the County are available for viewing on the County website as well as the County Audit. I will continue to make it my top priority to protect your tax dollars and manage a professional transparent office for citizens of St. Clair County.
