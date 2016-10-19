Candidate Profile: Carl Officer

Name: Carl E. Officer
Age: 64
Immediate Family: 1
Occupation: Funeral director
Office sought: Coroner
Party affiliation: Republican
Previous elected positions and years served: Mayor of East St. Louis from 1979-1991, 2004-2007. East St. Louis School District 189 Board member 2009-2013.
Why are you running?: To offer a real death care professional for this office.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: Corruption, political ethics and moral. Be honest.
What improvements do you want to see in how the coroner's office?:
The county has cut back costs in recent years. What would you do to minimize expenditures?: Won’t take a car, gas or mileage stipend. Work to eliminate the coroner’s office to have a full time medical examiner.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes
Why should people vote for you?: Because if we judge on qualifications, there is no comparison.
