October 19, 2016 10:53 PM

Candidate Profile: Carl Officer

Name: Carl E. Officer

Age: 64

Immediate Family: 1

Occupation: Funeral director

Office sought: Coroner

Party affiliation: Republican

Previous elected positions and years served: Mayor of East St. Louis from 1979-1991, 2004-2007. East St. Louis School District 189 Board member 2009-2013.

Why are you running?: To offer a real death care professional for this office.

What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: Corruption, political ethics and moral. Be honest.

What improvements do you want to see in how the coroner's office?:

The county has cut back costs in recent years. What would you do to minimize expenditures?: Won’t take a car, gas or mileage stipend. Work to eliminate the coroner’s office to have a full time medical examiner.

Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes

Why should people vote for you?: Because if we judge on qualifications, there is no comparison.

