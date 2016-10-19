Candidate Profile: Calvin Dye Sr.

Name: Calvin Dye Sr
Age: 69
Immediate Family: Barbara Dye
Occupation: Investigator St. Clair county states attorney’s. Office
Office sought: Coroner, St Clair county
Party affiliation: Democrat
Previous elected positions and years served: None
Why are you running?: My primary objective and career has been public service and I will bring both administrative and investigative talent to this position.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: One of the biggest issue facing St. Clair County is budget. It should be approach by wisely minimizing operations while maintaining good public service.
What improvements do you want to see in how the coroner’s office?: I would like the Coroner’s office to operate very professional and empathetic to families during bereavement. Training will be a main priority for the coroner’s office.
The county has cut back costs in recent years. What would you do to minimize expenditures?: First I would have to review the coroner’s office budget, establish priorities without effecting the goals and objectives of the office or services to the public.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes
Why should people vote for you?: Because I am the most qualified candidate. I have 41 years of Law enforcement Experience. 34 years with Illinois state police 25 years as an investigator. I have a total of 30 years of investigative and administrative experience.
Comments