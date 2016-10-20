Candidate Profile: Jana Armstrong Moll

Name: Jana Armstrong Moll
Age: 60
Immediate family members: Jim, husband; Jacki, daughter; Jake, son
Occupation: Paraprofessional at BTHS East
Office sought: County Board District 19
Party affiliation: Democrat
Previous elected positions and years served: Precinct Committeeman 1 year
Why are you running?: I want to be a voice for the people in my community.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: One of the biggest issues facing my part of the county is the explosive growth we have undergone in recent years. In so many ways, this growth is a good thing and a positive indicator of the strength and appeal of our communities. However, rapid growth requires good planning and strong management. We need a plan to slow down and control increased traffic and protect pedestrians. We also need to promote smart development – making certain that growth is supported by adequate infrastructure.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: There has been progress in the last few years at MidAmerica Airport as Allegiant Airlines, Boeing and North Bay Produce have located there. There clearly is real potential to finally make the airport self-sufficient and stop the drain on taxpayers. It is important to recognize, however, that the recent success of MidAmerica is only half the story. The other half is that the concept of a joint use airport has kept Scott Air Force Base a vital part of our local economy.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: I think county board members can play an important role in being a link between county government and the people I represent. I think there is a lot I can do to communicate about the really important issues we face in our county and help people have a greater understanding about how the decisions our county government makes affects their lives.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes
Why should people vote for you?: In my career, I work with children with special needs. My job has taught me patience and persistence, and I have learned how to be a voice for those who need one. Those are important qualities for anyone in public service and I want to bring them to representing my neighbors on the county board.
